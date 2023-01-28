Mips AB (publ) (OTC:MPZAF) Cut to Underperform at Handelsbanken

Handelsbanken lowered shares of Mips AB (publ) (OTC:MPZAF – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MPZAF. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Mips AB (publ) from SEK 480 to SEK 330 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Mips AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Pareto Securities cut shares of Mips AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $330.00.

Mips AB (publ) Price Performance

Mips AB (publ) stock opened at $57.70 on Tuesday. Mips AB has a 52-week low of $57.70 and a 52-week high of $57.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.70.

Mips AB (publ) Company Profile

MIPS AB (publ) manufactures and sells helmet-based safety systems in North America, Europe, Sweden, Asia, and Australia. It offers sports helmets for biking, skiing and snowboarding, equestrian, team sports, climbing, and white water rafting; and road motorcycle and motocross helmets. The company also provides safety helmets for industrial use, and legal enforcement and armed forces.

