MISUMI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSSMY) Short Interest Update

MISUMI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSSMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 1,371.4% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
MISUMI Group Stock Performance
MISUMI Group stock opened at 12.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 11.73 and a 200-day moving average price of 11.75. MISUMI Group has a 12-month low of 9.57 and a 12-month high of 16.75.
MISUMI Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MISUMI Group (MSSMY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for MISUMI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MISUMI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.