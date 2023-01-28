MISUMI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSSMY) Short Interest Update

MISUMI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSSMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 1,371.4% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

MISUMI Group Stock Performance

MISUMI Group stock opened at 12.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 11.73 and a 200-day moving average price of 11.75. MISUMI Group has a 12-month low of 9.57 and a 12-month high of 16.75.

MISUMI Group Company Profile

MISUMI Group Inc engages in the factory automation and die components businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: FA Business, Die Components Business, and VONA Business. It offers mechanical components, including shafts, timing pulleys, linear bushings, and flat belt conveyors; and locator devices and measurement equipment, such as automatic stage units, actuators, optical measurement devices, and optical waveguide alignment products.

