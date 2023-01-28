Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MMSMY) Short Interest Update

Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MMSMY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 2,100.0% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MMSMY opened at $5.26 on Friday. Mitsui Mining & Smelting has a 1 year low of $3.87 and a 1 year high of $5.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.49.
