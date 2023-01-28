Mizuho Boosts Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Price Target to $385.00

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $375.00 to $385.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $355.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on Cooper Companies from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $379.10.

Cooper Companies Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of COO opened at $344.48 on Tuesday. Cooper Companies has a 52 week low of $244.21 and a 52 week high of $430.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.39, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $329.81 and a 200-day moving average of $306.51.

Cooper Companies Dividend Announcement

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The medical device company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by ($0.34). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $848.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.30, for a total value of $344,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,662,854.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cooper Companies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 3,659 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 15.7% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,684 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 10.5% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

