Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Lifted to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Mizuho Financial Group Price Performance

MFG opened at $3.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.44. Mizuho Financial Group has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $3.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $12.38 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Mizuho Financial Group will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Mizuho Securities Usa Llc sold 64,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $651,334.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,093,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,123,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mizuho Financial Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 1,102.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 10,131 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 0.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

Featured Articles

