Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Now Covered by Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

MBLY has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $41.31.

Trading Down 0.5 %

MBLY opened at $35.79 on Tuesday. Mobileye Global has a twelve month low of $24.85 and a twelve month high of $39.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.65.

Institutional Trading

Mobileye Global ( NASDAQ:MBLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $565.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.30 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Mobileye Global will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,754,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,724,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,978,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,754,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $841,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Company Profile

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.

