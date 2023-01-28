Modiv Inc. (MDV) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 30th

Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.096 per share on Friday, February 24th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th.
Modiv Trading Up 3.8 %
NYSE:MDV opened at $13.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $102.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.89. Modiv has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $89.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.33.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Modiv by 1,706.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Modiv by 851.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Modiv in the second quarter valued at about $298,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Modiv by 365.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 63,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Modiv by 56.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 307,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after buying an additional 111,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.19% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Modiv
Modiv Inc, (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Modiv (MDV)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for Modiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.