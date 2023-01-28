Modiv Inc. (MDV) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 30th

Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.096 per share on Friday, February 24th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th.

Modiv Trading Up 3.8 %

NYSE:MDV opened at $13.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $102.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.89. Modiv has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $89.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Modiv by 1,706.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Modiv by 851.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Modiv in the second quarter valued at about $298,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Modiv by 365.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 63,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Modiv by 56.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 307,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after buying an additional 111,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Modiv

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MDV shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Modiv in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their price target on Modiv from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Modiv in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Modiv from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.30.

Modiv Inc, (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases.

