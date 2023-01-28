Monero (XMR) Price Reaches $185.12 on Top Exchanges

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One Monero coin can now be bought for $185.12 or 0.00805218 BTC on major exchanges. Monero has a total market capitalization of $3.38 billion and approximately $113.30 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Monero has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,990.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000381 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.02 or 0.00382874 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00016396 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00094188 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.31 or 0.00575508 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001107 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004372 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.31 or 0.00188402 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00196466 BTC.
Monero Coin Profile
Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,233,025 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org.
Buying and Selling Monero
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
