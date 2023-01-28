Monero (XMR) Price Reaches $185.12 on Top Exchanges

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One Monero coin can now be bought for $185.12 or 0.00805218 BTC on major exchanges. Monero has a total market capitalization of $3.38 billion and approximately $113.30 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Monero has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,990.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.02 or 0.00382874 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00016396 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00094188 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.31 or 0.00575508 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004372 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.31 or 0.00188402 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00196466 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,233,025 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

