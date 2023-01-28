MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) & Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) Critical Review

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) and Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

MoneyLion has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Runway Growth Finance has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MoneyLion and Runway Growth Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MoneyLion -28.44% -36.40% -11.58% Runway Growth Finance 37.01% 8.89% 6.46%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MoneyLion $171.11 million 1.17 -$182.26 million N/A N/A Runway Growth Finance $71.36 million 7.46 $45.62 million $0.83 15.83

This table compares MoneyLion and Runway Growth Finance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Runway Growth Finance has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MoneyLion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.4% of MoneyLion shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.5% of Runway Growth Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of MoneyLion shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Runway Growth Finance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for MoneyLion and Runway Growth Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MoneyLion 0 0 1 0 3.00 Runway Growth Finance 0 0 3 0 3.00

MoneyLion presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 531.79%. Runway Growth Finance has a consensus target price of $14.38, suggesting a potential upside of 9.40%. Given MoneyLion’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe MoneyLion is more favorable than Runway Growth Finance.

Summary

Runway Growth Finance beats MoneyLion on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MoneyLion

MoneyLion Inc. provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney premium mobile banking, personalized investing, cryptocurrency, instacash, membership programs, financial tracking tools, online financial education content destination, affiliated marketing programs, unsecured personal loans, and credit-related decision servicing. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors. It prefers to investments in companies engaged in electronic equipment and instruments, systems software, hardware, storage and peripherals and specialized consumer services, application software, healthcare technology, internet software and services, data processing and outsourced services, internet retail, human resources and employment services, biotechnology, healthcare equipment and education services. It invests in senior secured loans between $10 million and $75 million.

