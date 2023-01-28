Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Short Interest Down 15.5% in January

Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,300 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the December 31st total of 90,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 10,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Monroe Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. 18.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monroe Capital Stock Performance

Shares of MRCC traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.35. 36,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,264. Monroe Capital has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $11.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $15.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.91 million. Monroe Capital had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 9.45%. Equities analysts predict that Monroe Capital will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monroe Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.98%. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is currently -9,990.01%.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to our stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

