Moonriver (MOVR) Price Tops $8.79 on Exchanges

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Moonriver has a market cap of $53.84 million and $8.63 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Moonriver has traded up 9.3% against the dollar. One Moonriver token can now be bought for approximately $8.79 or 0.00037973 BTC on exchanges.

About Moonriver

Moonriver launched on May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,646,385 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,128,356 tokens. Moonriver’s official website is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Moonriver is medium.com/moonriver-network.

Moonriver Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonriver using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

