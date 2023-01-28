Morgan Stanley Boosts Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target to $69.00

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $69.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on APO. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Apollo Global Management to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Apollo Global Management from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Apollo Global Management from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Apollo Global Management from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $76.45.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

APO opened at $70.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a PE ratio of -12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.51 and a 200-day moving average of $58.87. Apollo Global Management has a 52-week low of $45.62 and a 52-week high of $71.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 64.38% and a negative net margin of 48.54%. The firm had revenue of $670.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total value of $1,297,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 431,486 shares in the company, valued at $27,994,811.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 11,816 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 14.9% in the second quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 6,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 6.2% in the second quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Point Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apollo Global Management

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.