Morgan Stanley Cuts 2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) Price Target to $28.00

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of 2seventy bio from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of 2seventy bio from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

Get 2seventy bio alerts:

2seventy bio Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ TSVT opened at $13.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.31. 2seventy bio has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $19.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

2seventy bio ( NASDAQ:TSVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 million. 2seventy bio had a negative net margin of 568.59% and a negative return on equity of 77.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 2seventy bio will post -8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 2seventy bio news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 2,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $30,773.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 543,006 shares in the company, valued at $5,609,251.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Nicola Heffron sold 7,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $107,527.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 90,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,457.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nick Leschly sold 2,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $30,773.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 543,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,609,251.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,416 shares of company stock worth $314,152. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in 2seventy bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in 2seventy bio by 371.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

About 2seventy bio

(Get Rating)

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 2seventy bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2seventy bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.