Morgan Stanley Cuts Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target to $205.00

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $209.00 to $205.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Moderna from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Moderna from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Moderna from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their price target on Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $192.00.

Moderna Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $189.35 on Tuesday. Moderna has a 12-month low of $115.03 and a 12-month high of $217.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.81. The company has a market capitalization of $72.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.51). Moderna had a net margin of 55.00% and a return on equity of 70.03%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Moderna will post 21.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.10, for a total value of $5,884,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,097,256.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total value of $308,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,477.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.10, for a total value of $5,884,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,097,256.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 491,899 shares of company stock valued at $89,182,486 in the last quarter. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Moderna by 307.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 100.8% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 754.5% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

