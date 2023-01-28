Morgan Stanley Increases Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target to $286.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $285.00 to $286.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $319.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $311.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $322.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $321.45 on Tuesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $225.28 and a 12-month high of $324.75. The stock has a market cap of $82.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $304.36 and a 200-day moving average of $296.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.31. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total transaction of $394,861.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,932,774.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total transaction of $394,861.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,932,774.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.05, for a total transaction of $3,150,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,227,849.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,874 shares of company stock worth $5,603,471. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 111 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

