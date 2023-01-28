Morgan Stanley Lowers Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Price Target to $170.00

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SGEN. Cowen cut their price objective on Seagen to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Seagen from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Seagen from $220.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Seagen from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Seagen from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagen currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $161.21.

Get Seagen alerts:

Seagen Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Seagen stock opened at $140.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.77 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.78. Seagen has a fifty-two week low of $105.43 and a fifty-two week high of $183.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $510.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.25 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 34.16% and a negative return on equity of 21.56%. Analysts anticipate that Seagen will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Seagen news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total value of $144,094.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,463,164.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Seagen news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total value of $144,094.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,463,164.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,012,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 97,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,167,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,565 shares of company stock valued at $7,278,459 in the last three months. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,671,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $472,730,000 after acquiring an additional 405,593 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,826,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,618,264,000 after acquiring an additional 394,562 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Seagen by 695.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,897,000 after buying an additional 203,813 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Seagen by 907.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 211,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,459,000 after buying an additional 190,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Seagen by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,663,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,732,699,000 after buying an additional 170,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

About Seagen

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.