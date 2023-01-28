Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stake Cut by Davidson Investment Advisors

Davidson Investment Advisors cut its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 103.2% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 118.9% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHE LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at $42,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MS opened at $96.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.00. The firm has a market cap of $163.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $109.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 16.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total value of $4,358,515.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 348,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,824,933.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $189,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,263,835.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total value of $4,358,515.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 348,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,824,933.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 302,010 shares of company stock valued at $29,275,116. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MS shares. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.99.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

