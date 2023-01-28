Morgan Stanley Trims Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD) Target Price to $2.00

Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Invivyd Stock Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ:IVVD opened at $2.48 on Tuesday. Invivyd has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $12.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.94. The firm has a market cap of $270.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of -0.51.

Get Invivyd alerts:

Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.04. Equities analysts anticipate that Invivyd will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invivyd Company Profile

Invivyd, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is adintrevimab, a neutralizing antibody that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment and prevention of coronavirus disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invivyd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invivyd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.