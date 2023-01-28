Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) Given Buy Rating at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 180 ($2.23) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of Motorpoint Group in a report on Friday.

Motorpoint Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Motorpoint Group stock opened at GBX 144 ($1.78) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 148.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 167.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 453.49, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £129.87 million and a PE ratio of 1,600.00. Motorpoint Group has a 12-month low of GBX 138.70 ($1.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 321 ($3.97).

Motorpoint Group Company Profile

Motorpoint Group Plc operates as an independent vehicle retailer in the United Kingdom. It primarily sells nearly-new vehicles and accessories; and commercial vehicles under the Motorpoint brand. The company operates 17 retail sites across the United Kingdom. It also operates Auction4Cars.com, a business-to-business online auction marketplace platform for selling part-exchange vehicles.

