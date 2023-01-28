Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 5,414 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,414 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CCEP. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,447,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,316,000 after acquiring an additional 685,745 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 90.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,694,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235,425 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,865,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,912,000 after purchasing an additional 643,635 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 3,210,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,678,000 after buying an additional 363,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $153,833,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

CCEP stock opened at $55.09 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $59.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a yield of 3.5%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th.

CCEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €66.50 ($72.28) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.27.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

