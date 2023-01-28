Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,338 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,312,000 after buying an additional 13,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Medtronic Trading Up 0.9 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.25.

MDT opened at $82.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $109.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.72. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $114.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.91 and a 200 day moving average of $84.53.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.47%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Further Reading

