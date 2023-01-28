Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth $1,610,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 17.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth $598,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Price Performance

NYSE MCK opened at $379.20 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $250.64 and a 1 year high of $401.78. The company has a market capitalization of $53.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $378.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $364.03.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.13 by ($0.07). McKesson had a net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 267.09%. The company had revenue of $70.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.66 billion. On average, research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 24.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 15.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $411.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total transaction of $949,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,762.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,733 shares of company stock valued at $6,129,853. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

