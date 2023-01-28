Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in British American Tobacco by 17.5% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 34,129,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,643,000 after buying an additional 5,093,321 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in British American Tobacco by 12.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,449,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,788,000 after buying an additional 1,060,090 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in British American Tobacco by 11.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,624,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,145,000 after buying an additional 582,790 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 8.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,311,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,778,000 after acquiring an additional 340,040 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,154,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,282,000 after acquiring an additional 62,777 shares during the period. 6.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BTI shares. StockNews.com lowered British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

British American Tobacco stock opened at $37.55 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $35.47 and a one year high of $47.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

