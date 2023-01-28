Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $833,000 Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in IDEX by 201.6% in the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its stake in IDEX by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 46,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,210,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in IDEX by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in IDEX by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 42,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in IDEX by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEX

In other IDEX news, Director Livingston Satterthwaite sold 3,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.69, for a total transaction of $684,771.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,946,634.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IDEX Stock Up 2.0 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $228.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $241.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.50.

IDEX stock opened at $238.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $172.18 and a twelve month high of $246.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $233.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.87.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.81 million. IDEX had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

IDEX Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.