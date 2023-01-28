Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,499,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,315,000 after buying an additional 317,335 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,093,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,265,000 after buying an additional 708,397 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,698,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,041,000 after buying an additional 1,819,841 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 13.8% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,477,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,604,000 after acquiring an additional 300,322 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,420,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,276,000 after acquiring an additional 24,855 shares during the period. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LYV shares. Citigroup raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $138.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.67.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $80.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.05 and a 1 year high of $126.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.80 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.61.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.31. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 1,222.70% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Live Nation Entertainment

In other news, Director Jimmy Iovine purchased 13,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.28 per share, with a total value of $1,006,867.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,867.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

(Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.