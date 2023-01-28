Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Invests $997,000 in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $997,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 8,550.0% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In related news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $330,972.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,571.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $98,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,625.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $330,972.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,571.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,388 shares of company stock valued at $4,065,339. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aflac Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:AFL opened at $72.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $52.07 and a 52-week high of $74.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.42.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Aflac’s payout ratio is 20.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.88.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

