Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,970 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 7,008 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 28.1% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 63,137 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 14,060 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1,887.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,273 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 19,253 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 1.3% in the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,591 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Starbucks from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.69.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

Starbucks Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,595. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks stock opened at $109.02 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $109.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.18%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Stories

