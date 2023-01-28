Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,153 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 996 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 276.9% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 49 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 160.0% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 52 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Knott David M Jr purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 294.1% during the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total transaction of $244,035.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.39.

NYSE UNH traded down $5.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $486.67. The stock had a trading volume of 841,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,861,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $445.73 and a 52-week high of $558.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $517.61 and a 200 day moving average of $523.64. The stock has a market cap of $454.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.15%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

