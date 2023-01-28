Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,455 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the software company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Adobe by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 2,720 shares of the software company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. raised its position in Adobe by 3.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 858 shares of the software company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its position in Adobe by 2.6% in the second quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 1,158 shares of the software company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $74,282.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,506.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $1,032,850.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,409,744.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $74,282.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,506.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,344. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock opened at $370.71 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $540.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $338.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.69. The stock has a market cap of $169.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78. Adobe had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 36.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $412.81.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

