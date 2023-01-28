MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA) Short Interest Update

MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, an increase of 45.8% from the December 31st total of 7,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 375,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSDA. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $77,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $110,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of MSD Acquisition by 304,500.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 12,180 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $488,000. 58.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSDA stock remained flat at $10.15 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 649,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,631. MSD Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $10.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.96.

MSD Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

