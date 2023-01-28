M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lowered its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,514 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $5,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,607,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,475,959,000 after purchasing an additional 316,266 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 20.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,629,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,375,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,870 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 0.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,101,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,291,378,000 after purchasing an additional 70,753 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 15.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,364,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000,000 after purchasing an additional 705,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 90.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,012,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on M&T Bank from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays cut M&T Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $225.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on M&T Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.32.

M&T Bank Price Performance

NYSE:MTB opened at $154.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.33. The firm has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.83. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $138.43 and a 52-week high of $193.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by ($0.21). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.15%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 18.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

About M&T Bank

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

