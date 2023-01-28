Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has C$17.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$16.00.

MLLGF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Mullen Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mullen Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Mullen Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.00.

Mullen Group stock opened at $10.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.73. Mullen Group has a 1-year low of $8.39 and a 1-year high of $11.90.

Mullen Group Ltd. engages in the provision of trucking and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment consists of final or last mile delivery of general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages and parcels.

