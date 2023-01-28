Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $975.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.62 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 24.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Murphy Oil Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of MUR opened at $44.45 on Friday. Murphy Oil has a 52 week low of $25.97 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 16.34%.

Insider Activity at Murphy Oil

Institutional Trading of Murphy Oil

In other Murphy Oil news, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 1,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $58,110.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total transaction of $379,425.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,993.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 210,754 shares of company stock worth $10,615,495. Insiders own 6.20% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MUR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Murphy Oil by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MUR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down from $53.00) on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

Featured Stories

