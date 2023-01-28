MVL (MVL) Price Reaches $0.0040 on Major Exchanges

MVL (MVL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. One MVL token can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MVL has a market capitalization of $88.94 million and approximately $6.46 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MVL has traded up 9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MVL Token Profile

MVL launched on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 27,802,958,863 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,402,958,863 tokens. The Reddit community for MVL is https://reddit.com/r/mvl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain. The official message board for MVL is medium.com/mvl-ecosystem. The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io.

MVL Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

