NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NantHealth Stock Performance

Shares of NH opened at $3.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.96. NantHealth has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $15.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.29 and its 200-day moving average is $1.07.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.63 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NantHealth Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in NantHealth during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NantHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of NantHealth by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 491,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 265,949 shares during the period. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of NantHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

NantHealth, Inc is an evidence-based, personalized healthcare company, which engages in the provision of treatment for critical diseases such as cancer. The firm empowers treatment decisions, improves patient outcomes, validates treatment options, enables high-quality care, lowers costs, ensures appropriate reimbursement, and streamlines implementation and deployment.

