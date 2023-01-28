NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
NantHealth Stock Performance
Shares of NH opened at $3.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.96. NantHealth has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $15.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.29 and its 200-day moving average is $1.07.
NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.63 million during the quarter.
NantHealth Company Profile
NantHealth, Inc is an evidence-based, personalized healthcare company, which engages in the provision of treatment for critical diseases such as cancer. The firm empowers treatment decisions, improves patient outcomes, validates treatment options, enables high-quality care, lowers costs, ensures appropriate reimbursement, and streamlines implementation and deployment.
