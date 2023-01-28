Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $906.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Nasdaq Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NDAQ opened at $60.50 on Friday. Nasdaq has a one year low of $46.77 and a one year high of $69.22. The company has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.06.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.50%.

In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $883,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,169 shares in the company, valued at $7,940,985. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $883,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,169 shares in the company, valued at $7,940,985. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $126,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,513,620.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,896 shares of company stock worth $1,277,784. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 10.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in Nasdaq by 221.9% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Nasdaq by 171.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Nasdaq by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the first quarter valued at $246,000. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NDAQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Nasdaq from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Nasdaq from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Nasdaq from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.02.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

