Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $906.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Nasdaq Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NDAQ opened at $60.50 on Friday. Nasdaq has a one year low of $46.77 and a one year high of $69.22. The company has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.06.
Nasdaq Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.50%.
Insider Transactions at Nasdaq
Institutional Trading of Nasdaq
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 10.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in Nasdaq by 221.9% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Nasdaq by 171.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Nasdaq by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the first quarter valued at $246,000. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NDAQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Nasdaq from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Nasdaq from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Nasdaq from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.02.
Nasdaq Company Profile
Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.
