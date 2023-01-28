National Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 30th

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th.

National Retail Properties has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 33 years. National Retail Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 112.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect National Retail Properties to earn $3.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.8%.

Shares of NYSE:NNN opened at $47.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.87. National Retail Properties has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $48.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NNN. State Street Corp increased its position in National Retail Properties by 8.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,941,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $896,159,000 after buying an additional 1,610,795 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in National Retail Properties by 29.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,556,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,900,000 after buying an additional 574,203 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in National Retail Properties by 1,743.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 435,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,728,000 after buying an additional 411,915 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in National Retail Properties by 52.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,087,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,877,000 after buying an additional 374,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in National Retail Properties by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,142,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,174,831,000 after buying an additional 305,161 shares during the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NNN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on National Retail Properties from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James downgraded National Retail Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Retail Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.56.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

