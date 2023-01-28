Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Natuzzi Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:NTZ opened at $7.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $84.47 million, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.98. Natuzzi has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $14.00.
Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Natuzzi had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $117.52 million during the quarter.
About Natuzzi
Natuzzi SpA engages in the design, production and marketing of contemporary and traditional leather and fabric upholstered furniture. Its products include sofas, armchairs, home furniture, and home accessories. The firm operates through the following product lines: Natuzzi Brand and Softaly/Private Label.
