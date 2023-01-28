Navcoin (NAV) Trading 14.2% Higher This Week

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $4.47 million and $1,007.98 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0593 or 0.00000258 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.02 or 0.00243604 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00104314 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00058062 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00038964 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004355 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000396 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,384,044 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

