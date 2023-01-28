NEAR Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $2.10 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.10 billion and approximately $210.49 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $2.47 or 0.00010725 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 850,744,439 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 850,744,439 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 2.60223506 USD and is up 6.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 215 active market(s) with $224,817,599.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

