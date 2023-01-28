Neblio Tops One Day Volume of $1.81 Million (NEBL)

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 28th. In the last seven days, Neblio has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. Neblio has a market capitalization of $32.31 million and $1.81 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for about $1.63 or 0.00007103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002852 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000258 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000321 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.27 or 0.00396637 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000122 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,410.99 or 0.27859624 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $135.18 or 0.00587439 BTC.
Neblio Coin Profile
Neblio is a coin. It launched on August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,768,635 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io.
Buying and Selling Neblio
