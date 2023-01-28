Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, a growth of 62.1% from the December 31st total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 420,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nestlé

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSRGY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nestlé during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Nestlé during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in Nestlé by 53.1% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in Nestlé by 24.2% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grassi Investment Management acquired a new stake in Nestlé during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSRGY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nestlé from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.14.

Nestlé Stock Down 0.6 %

Nestlé Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS NSRGY traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.71. 160,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Nestlé has a 52 week low of $102.78 and a 52 week high of $133.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.69.

(Get Rating)

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.