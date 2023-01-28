Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NBO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on February 15th

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0393 per share on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a 1 year low of $8.77 and a 1 year high of $12.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 119,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter.

About Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

