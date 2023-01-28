New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Sold by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 393,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 92,040 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.08% of New York Community Bancorp worth $3,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 106.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the period. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
New York Community Bancorp Stock Up 0.5 %
NYCB stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.02. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.
New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.40%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet raised New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.85.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Marshall Lux bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $51,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $102,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Marshall Lux bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $51,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $102,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld sold 138,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total transaction of $1,207,859.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,676.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
New York Community Bancorp Profile
New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993, and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.
