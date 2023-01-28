New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Sold by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 393,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 92,040 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.08% of New York Community Bancorp worth $3,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 106.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the period. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

New York Community Bancorp Stock Up 0.5 %

NYCB stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.02. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.48 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 33.12% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet raised New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Marshall Lux bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $51,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $102,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Marshall Lux bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $51,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $102,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld sold 138,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total transaction of $1,207,859.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,676.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993, and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.