Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) PT Lowered to $18.00

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Newell Brands from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Newell Brands from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.11.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands Trading Up 0.1 %

NWL opened at $15.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.77 and a 200-day moving average of $15.30. Newell Brands has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $26.45.

Institutional Trading of Newell Brands

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.