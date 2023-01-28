NEXE Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEXNF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

NEXE Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEXNF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 2,600.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NEXE Innovations Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NEXNF opened at $0.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average of $0.22. NEXE Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $0.54.

NEXE Innovations Company Profile

NEXE Innovations Inc manufactures and sells plant-based single-serve coffee pods for use in single-serve coffee machines in Canada. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

