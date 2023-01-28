NexTech AR Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) Short Interest Up 65.5% in January

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEXCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a growth of 65.5% from the December 31st total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 165,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NexTech AR Solutions Price Performance

NEXCF stock remained flat at $0.59 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 113,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.44. NexTech AR Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $1.19. The stock has a market cap of $59.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.67.

NexTech AR Solutions (OTCMKTS:NEXCF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. NexTech AR Solutions had a negative return on equity of 128.35% and a negative net margin of 188.71%. The company had revenue of $2.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NexTech AR Solutions will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NexTech AR Solutions Company Profile

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. engages in the development and provision of reality advertising platform. It operates through eCommerce and Technology Services segments. The eCommerce segment includes online sales channels, market places, and Direct sales through websites. The Technology Services segment involves on the provision of technology services for eCommerce, virtual events, higher education, and advertising.

