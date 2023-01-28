NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.98-3.13 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.11. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.98-$3.13 EPS.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

NEE stock opened at $75.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.40. NextEra Energy has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $91.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of NextEra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $92.45.

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $656,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 178,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,149,295. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 21,231 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $1,812,490.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,559,392.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $656,455.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,149,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,617 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,217 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.3% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,909,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,644,000 after purchasing an additional 146,521 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 217,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 819.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 348,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,350,000 after purchasing an additional 310,856 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,626,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,538,947,000 after purchasing an additional 315,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 10.0% during the third quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,364,000 after purchasing an additional 8,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

