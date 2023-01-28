NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the December 31st total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NODK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in NI by 180.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in NI by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in NI by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in NI by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in NI by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NODK traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.22. 3,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,554. The company has a market cap of $279.21 million, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.79. NI has a 1-year low of $12.55 and a 1-year high of $19.53.

NI ( NASDAQ:NODK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $89.18 million for the quarter. NI had a negative return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 15.12%.

NI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of insurance products and services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Private Passenger Auto Insurance, Non-Standard Auto Insurance, Home and Farm Insurance, Crop Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and All Other. The Private Passenger Auto Insurance segment offers protection against liability for bodily injury, property damage arising from automobile accidents, and protection against loss from damage to automobiles owned by the insured.

