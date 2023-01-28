Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a growth of 1,128.6% from the December 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 368,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Nidec Price Performance

OTCMKTS:NJDCY traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.19. The stock had a trading volume of 94,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.45. Nidec has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $22.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 1.19.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The industrial goods maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Nidec had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 6.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nidec will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nidec Company Profile

NIDEC CORP. engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of small precision, automotive, commercial & industrial motors, electronic & optical components, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Nidec, Nidec Electronics Thailand, Nidec Singapore, Nidec Hong Kong, Nidec Sankyo, Nidec Copal, Nidec Techno Motor, Nidec Motor, and Nidec Motors & Actuators.

